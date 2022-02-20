Vestcor Inc Cuts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,677,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE MTD opened at $1,408.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,533.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,516.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.