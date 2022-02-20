Vestcor Inc Has $1.05 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average of $79.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

