Vestcor Inc Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Vestcor Inc cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average of $60.47. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

