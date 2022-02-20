Vestcor Inc Has $815,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vestcor Inc reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 60.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 35.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 593.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

NYSE FDX opened at $222.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.10 and its 200-day moving average is $247.69. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

