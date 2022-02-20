Vestcor Inc Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Vestcor Inc lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after buying an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1,518.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,402 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in Fiserv by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,691,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,817 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,107,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $988,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,552 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3,478.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Fiserv stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.28.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano acquired 10,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,031 shares worth $16,195,524. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

