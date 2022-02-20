ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 206.2% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 104,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $2,994,036.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $29.58 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.94.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

VIAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

