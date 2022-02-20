Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,170 ($29.36) to GBX 2,150 ($29.09) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,900 ($39.24) to GBX 2,800 ($37.89) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,663.67.

Shares of VTXPF opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. Victrex has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

About Victrex

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

