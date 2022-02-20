Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Viper Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNOM. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 924,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after buying an additional 26,310 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 101.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 166,547 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 16.8% during the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 87,593 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 762.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 102,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,928. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $28.38. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.60 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

