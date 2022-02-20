Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CLSA cut their price target on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,628,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,701,442. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

