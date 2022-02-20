Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPCE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.81.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.21. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $57.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 481.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 275.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

