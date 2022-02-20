Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VVNT. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vivint Smart Home from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE VVNT opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVNT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 36.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 565,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 448,222 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth $5,843,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 441,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,583,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.