Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $15.54 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 65.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,862 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $15,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,712 shares of company stock worth $2,233,087. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $561.29.

ZBRA opened at $420.31 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $418.42 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $527.85 and a 200-day moving average of $551.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

