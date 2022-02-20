Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $16.89 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 260.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 326,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,750 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $16,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $44.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.12. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

