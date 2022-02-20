Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $17.85 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,783 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $17,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after acquiring an additional 884,410 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,770,000 after acquiring an additional 580,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,968,863,000. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $302.99 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.28 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,315 shares of company stock worth $23,085,155 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

