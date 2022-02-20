Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2,427.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,241 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $17,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $367,384 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

NYSE:DUK opened at $99.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.44. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

