Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 70,632 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 695.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,632 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $15,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA opened at $204.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.45 and a one year high of $231.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.45.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $101,059.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,783 shares of company stock worth $5,532,884. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

