Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 21,348 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,348 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $14,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 75.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,972,000 after acquiring an additional 309,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,592,000 after acquiring an additional 453,416 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at about $178,731,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,823,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $26.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.99. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The business’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSPD. Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.27.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.