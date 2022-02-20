Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.05-3.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vontier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.64.

NYSE VNT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,722,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,068. Vontier has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vontier by 68.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,392,000 after buying an additional 480,140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 246,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

