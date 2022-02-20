Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,623 shares of company stock worth $36,093,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Barclays lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $161.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $99.70 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 113.70%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

