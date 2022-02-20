Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 148 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 692.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in UniFirst in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in UniFirst by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in UniFirst by 14.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNF opened at $179.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.21 and its 200-day moving average is $206.20. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $176.27 and a 1-year high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNF. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

