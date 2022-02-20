Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.16, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $30.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 2,500.63%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

