Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after acquiring an additional 237,520 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 286.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 236,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after acquiring an additional 175,442 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,544,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after acquiring an additional 161,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,845,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,219,000 after acquiring an additional 161,320 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSM. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.09. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

