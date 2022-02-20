Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 68.2% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,498,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 38.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 17.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,197,000 after purchasing an additional 324,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 14.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,159,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 13.3% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,367,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,902,000 after purchasing an additional 160,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JAMF shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

In other Jamf news, COO John Strosahl sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $475,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 7,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $237,350.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,260 shares of company stock worth $13,280,558 over the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

