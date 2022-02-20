Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 33,055 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 458,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,055 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,701,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 137,413 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 358,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.37. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IMGN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

