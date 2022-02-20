Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 33,055 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 458,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,055 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,701,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 137,413 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 358,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.
ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.37. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $10.10.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN).
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.