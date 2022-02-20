Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $185.31 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $157.80 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.15 and a 200-day moving average of $189.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.53.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

