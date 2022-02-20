Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $89.95

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $89.95 and last traded at $89.95, with a volume of 23 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.95.

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

About Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY)

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

