Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $89.95

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $89.95 and last traded at $89.95, with a volume of 23 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.95.
The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
About Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY)
