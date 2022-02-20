Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HCC opened at $31.26 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

