Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.87-0.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $23.46 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 167.57 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 485.71%.

WRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

