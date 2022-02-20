Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $148.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.13.

NYSE WCN opened at $121.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.61. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after buying an additional 1,253,935 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth approximately $143,938,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,785,000 after buying an additional 764,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,650,000 after buying an additional 722,146 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

