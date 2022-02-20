Wedbush Comments on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after acquiring an additional 663,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,821,000 after buying an additional 131,942 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,253,000 after buying an additional 379,860 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,371,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,697,000 after buying an additional 921,127 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,221,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

