Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 8,624,249 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,624,249 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $232,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOLD. SVB Leerink upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,092 shares of company stock worth $1,077,203. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

