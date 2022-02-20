Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 2,915,038 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 286.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,915,038 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $242,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,409,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2,028.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,502 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2,895.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,606,000 after purchasing an additional 951,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,005,000 after purchasing an additional 907,382 shares in the last quarter.

CHK stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $73.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

