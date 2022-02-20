Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 365.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369,876 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $253,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,470 shares of company stock worth $11,963,776 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
DHI opened at $83.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $110.45.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.