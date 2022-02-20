Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 365.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369,876 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $253,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,470 shares of company stock worth $11,963,776 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

DHI opened at $83.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

