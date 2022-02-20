Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957,993 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Sage Therapeutics worth $299,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,097,000 after buying an additional 66,772 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,191,000 after buying an additional 844,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,874,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,371,000 after buying an additional 24,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,941,000 after buying an additional 79,368 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,762,000 after buying an additional 101,121 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $88.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

