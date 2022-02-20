Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,224 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $285,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 2,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $79,688.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $937,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,223 shares of company stock worth $4,229,806 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSH. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.43.

OSH opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.17. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

