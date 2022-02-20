Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 440,291 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,323,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,291 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $276,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QGEN. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in QIAGEN by 1,620.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,616,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,695 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in QIAGEN by 1,502.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,648,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QIAGEN by 25.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in QIAGEN by 57.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,219,000 after acquiring an additional 988,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in QIAGEN during the third quarter valued at $49,020,000. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $48.68 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average of $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

