Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,611,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196,733 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Assured Guaranty worth $309,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Separately, MKM Partners increased their target price on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.