Wells Fargo & Company Cuts WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target to $24.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WKME. Citigroup increased their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Shares of WKME stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. WalkMe’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $17,016,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

