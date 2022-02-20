Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Werner Enterprises posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $43.33 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

