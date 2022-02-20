Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend by 7.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
HIX stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
