Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend by 7.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

HIX stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

