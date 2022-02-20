Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives $114.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.57.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

WLK opened at $107.45 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $110.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.23. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth $37,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

