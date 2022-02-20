WeWork (NYSE:WE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.43

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 5841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.11.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sine bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About WeWork (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

