WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $495 million-$505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.05 million.WEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.200-$11.600 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.09.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $3.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.26. The stock had a trading volume of 365,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,761. WEX has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.88 and its 200 day moving average is $160.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WEX by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in WEX by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,286,000 after purchasing an additional 260,250 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in WEX by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 36,674 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

