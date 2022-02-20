Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0176 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of SPGYF stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGYF. Desjardins increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

