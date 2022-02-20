William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.45.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.03.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

