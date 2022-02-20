Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Update

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter worth $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 107,812 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 787,291 shares in the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

WTT stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.87. Wireless Telecom Group has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

