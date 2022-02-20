Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Wolfe Research

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price reduced by Wolfe Research from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $81.60 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.87 and a 200 day moving average of $176.13.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.98. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 5,261.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

