Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives $89.40 Average PT from Analysts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,063,000 after acquiring an additional 247,403 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,266,000 after buying an additional 884,079 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,010,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,432,000 after buying an additional 87,653 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,491,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,331,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,474,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,837,000 after buying an additional 54,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

WH stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.96. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.