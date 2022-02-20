Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Raised to $130.00 at Union Gaming Research

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective raised by Union Gaming Research from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CBRE Group increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.21.

WYNN stock opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $143.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,035,441 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,084,381,000 after purchasing an additional 83,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $349,565,000 after buying an additional 146,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,960,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $166,296,000 after buying an additional 52,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after purchasing an additional 87,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

