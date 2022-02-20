X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 164.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 77,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 161,039 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

